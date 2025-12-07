Over 32K living co-infected with HIV and TB in 2024, admits Centre

NEW DELHI: Over 32,000 people living with HIV (PLHIV) were co-infected with tuberculosis (TB) in 2024. This dual burden continues to be a significant public health challenge in India, according to the latest government report.
The report also said that a total of six states, including Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, recorded the highest number of people co-infected with HIV and TB in 2024-25.
“The dual burden of HIV and TB continues to be a major public health challenge in India, as co-infection substantially increases the risk of illness and death if not detected and treated promptly,” said the India HIV Estimation 2025 report.
“Maharashtra (14%), Andhra Pradesh (10%), Karnataka (10%), Uttar Pradesh (10%), Tamil Nadu (7%) and Gujarat (7%) together accounted for 58% of the HIV–TB co-infected PLHIV reported in FY 2024-25, forming the bulk of the 11 states that contributed 80% of the national caseload. Several smaller states/UTs such as Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Puducherry, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands contributed less than 1% of total cases,” said the report, which was released by Union Health Minister JP Nadda on December 1, observed as World AIDS Day.
The report said that TB, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis (MTB), remains one of the most significant opportunistic infections (OIs) among PLHIV in India.
From 2021-22 to 2024-25, the proportion of PLHIV screened for TB remained consistently high at 95% or more, reflecting strong adherence to TB screening and effective implementation of testing services.
However, TB diagnosis among PLHIV from 2021-22 to 2024-25 showed a gradual decline, from 7.2% in 2021-22 and 2022-23 to 5.8% in 2023-24, and further to 4.9% in 2024-25. This can be attributed to enhanced prevention efforts and treatment coverage leading to a decrease in transmission, said the report.
Active TB may affect the lungs (pulmonary TB) or spread beyond the lungs to involve the lymph nodes, pleura, abdomen, central nervous system, bones, joints, or skin (extrapulmonary TB). Recognising the impact of the dual epidemic, the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) has implemented several strategic measures to address HIV-TB co-infection across the country effectively. “A cornerstone of this effort is the integration of HIV and TB services, aimed at ensuring comprehensive, patient-centred care,” the report added.
Under this model, all PLHIV attending ART Centres are screened for TB symptoms. At the same time, all TB patients are tested for HIV to enable early diagnosis and timely care.