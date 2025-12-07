Over 32K living co-infected with HIV and TB in 2024, admits Centre

NEW DELHI: Over 32,000 people living with HIV (PLHIV) were co-infected with tuberculosis (TB) in 2024. This dual burden continues to be a significant public health challenge in India, according to the latest government report.

The report also said that a total of six states, including Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, recorded the highest number of people co-infected with HIV and TB in 2024-25.

“The dual burden of HIV and TB continues to be a major public health challenge in India, as co-infection substantially increases the risk of illness and death if not detected and treated promptly,” said the India HIV Estimation 2025 report.

“Maharashtra (14%), Andhra Pradesh (10%), Karnataka (10%), Uttar Pradesh (10%), Tamil Nadu (7%) and Gujarat (7%) together accounted for 58% of the HIV–TB co-infected PLHIV reported in FY 2024-25, forming the bulk of the 11 states that contributed 80% of the national caseload. Several smaller states/UTs such as Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Puducherry, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands contributed less than 1% of total cases,” said the report, which was released by Union Health Minister JP Nadda on December 1, observed as World AIDS Day.