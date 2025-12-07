Rajnath Singh to unveil 125 BRO infrastructure projects in key areas

NEW DELHI: In a major push to strengthen India’s border infrastructure, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate and dedicate 125 strategically important projects of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Sunday from the Shyok Tunnel in Ladakh.

Sources said these vital projects that the minister will unveil cover 28 roads, 93 bridges, and four miscellaneous strategic facilities across seven states and two Union Territories, including Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Mizoram.

Showcasing India’s engineering and technological advancements, the event will highlight the 920-metre Cut and Cover Shyok Tunnel, which ensures uninterrupted movement of troops and civilians through landslide- and avalanche-prone terrain. The 3D-printed Himank Air Dispatch (HAD) Unit Complex in Chandigarh also highlights the country’s innovation in modern defence infrastructure.

“These projects mark a major milestone in enhancing operational preparedness, troop mobility, and socio-economic development in some of the most remote and challenging regions of the country,” officials said.