Chandigarh Diary: Kangana gives BJP rally in Himachal a miss

The BJP MP from Mandi and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently skipped a massive party rally held at the Zorawar Stadium in Dharamshala, targeting the Congress government’s three-year rule of “corruption, lies, and administrative collapse.’’ While all the other party MPs, such as Dr Rajeev Bhardwaj, Indu Goswami, and Sikandar Kumar, attended the event, Kangana was conspicuous by her absence. Also present were thousands of BJP supporters from across the state and party leaders, including state president Rajeev Bindal, state in-charge Shrikant Sharma, co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur, former Union minister Anurag Thakur, and former state president Suresh Kashyap. Kangana’s absence generated far more attention.

Korean woman’s Punjabi chat with Mann

CM Bhagwant Mann was in for a pleasant surprise when a Korean woman, whom he met while heading a delegation to South Korea, spoke to him in fluent Punjabi. A video of Mann interacting with the woman is going viral on social media. The woman with folded hands introduced herself in Punjabi, saying, “I am Simran Kaur, a daughter-in-law from Punjab. By the way, my real name is (Korean name). I am Korean Punjabi, my husband is a Punjabi.” Then her husband said, “It has been 20 years since our wedding.” An impressed Mann asked who taught her Punjabi, to which she proudly replied, “My in-laws.”