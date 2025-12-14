Blast accused a 'proclaimed offender', says NIA court

SRI NAGAR: A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Srinagar has declared absconding Dr Muzaffar Ahmad Rather, a resident of J&K’s Kulgam and an accused in “white-collar” Jaish terror network involved in November 10 Red Fort blast as “proclaimed offender”.

The proclamation notice was issued by a special judge designated under the NIA Act on December 6. It was pasted on the house of Dr Muzaffar at Qazigund in south Kashmir on Saturday. The court has directed Dr Muzaffar to present himself before it on January 28.

“It was found out that Dr Muzaffar alongwith another accused Dr Muzamil Ganaie and main accused Dr Umar Nabi had visited Turkiye in 2022. Dr Muzaffar had travelled to Dubai in August. He is now in Afghanistan and may have transited through Pakistan,” sources said.

Dr Nabi was driving the i20 car that exploded on November 10 killing 13 people and injuring many others.