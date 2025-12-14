Messi's India visit: Kolkata event flops, Hyderabad makes up

Harrowing time for paying fans post Messi sudden exit

KOLKATA: All for a glimpse of Messi. For a Messi fan, it’s all that matters. As soon as I reached the gates of the Salt Lake Stadium at 8.30 am, fatigue from overnight journey just disappeared. The stadium was draped in Argentina colours, with people in jerseys with Messi written on their backs. There were giant cutouts and paintings of him as well. Fans from across the country were there. My ticket allowed me to one part of the stands.

More than 60,000 fans would have gathered inside by 10.30 am. There was a cultural programme highlighting India and Argentina, followed by a friendly football match between Diamond Harbour Club and Mohun Bagan. Fans were kept engaged, but as soon as the announcer hollered in stadium PA system that Messi would be entering, at around 11.30 am, excitement quickly turned into a frenzy. Fans began climbing the barriers placed in front of the stands to catch a glimpse of the World Cup winner.

As Messi entered the stadium in a car, accompanied by his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo de Paul and Luis Suárez, things started getting out of hand. Fans were delirious.