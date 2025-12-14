Rs 92 crore assets of urban Naxals seized in 10 years

NEW DELHI: In a decade-long crackdown the security agencies have widely disrupted Naxalite operations, confiscating assets totalling Rs 92 crore, the central government said on Saturday.

“The Centre has effectively choked the Naxal financing by forming a dedicated anti-Naxal vertical in the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has seized Rs 40 crore; state authorities have seized an additional Rs 40 crore, while the Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 12 crore,” the statement said.

“Simultaneous action has inflicted severe moral and psychological damage on urban Naxals and tightened control over their information warfare networks,” the statement said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has declared March 31, 2026, as the deadline to wipe out Maoism from the country. The government said that only three districts remain “most affected” by Naxalism in 2025 compared to 36 in 2014. In 2025 so far, 317 Naxals have been neutralised, 862 arrested and 1,973 surrendered, it said.

Police stations recording Naxal incidents dropped sharply from 330 across 76 districts in 2013 to 52 in 22 districts by June 2025. 361 new security camps have been set up in the past six years, and 68 night-landing helipads have been built, it added.