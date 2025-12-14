US lawmakers move resolution in US House against Trump's 50 per cent tariff on India

NEW DELHI: Three Democratic lawmakers in the US House of Representatives have introduced a resolution seeking to terminate tariffs of up to 50% imposed by President Donald Trump on imports from India, calling the measures illegal and harmful to the US economy and bilateral relations.

Representatives Deborah Ross, Marc Veasey and Raja Krishnamoorthi tabled the resolution on Friday. If at all the resolution is adopted, it would end the national emergency declared on August 6, 2025, under which the tariffs were imposed, and roll back the additional duties levied on Indian goods.

The tariffs were invoked under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). They began with a 25% levy in August and were later supplemented with “secondary” duties, pushing effective rates to as high as 50% on several categories of Indian imports.

The lawmakers said the tariffs have disrupted supply chains and increased costs for American consumers and businesses, while undermining long-term US-India relations.

Veasey said India is an important cultural, economic and strategic partner of the United States, and described the duties as a tax on American consumers.

Krishnamoorthi, an Indian-American lawmaker, said the tariff strategy was counterproductive and failed to advance US economic or security interests.

He argued that ending the duties would help strengthen cooperation between Washington and New Delhi across economic and strategic domains. The resolution is part of a broader push by congressional Democrats to reassert Congress’s constitutional authority over trade policy and curb the use of emergency powers to impose tariffs.