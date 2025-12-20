‘Bombay’ crew returns to Bekal Fort after 30 years

KASARAGOD: It was the perfect blend of timing, monsoon weather, A R Rahman’s music that created the magic of the iconic song Uyire (Tu Hi Re in Hindi) at Bekal Fort, recalled crew members in Mani Ratnam’s film Bombay, as they revisited the location on Saturday morning. Director Mani Ratnam, actress Manisha Koirala and cinematographer Rajiv Menon, accompanied by state Tourism Minister Mohammed Riyas and Udma MLA C H Kunhambu, visited Bekal Fort and spent nearly an hour reminiscing about the memorable shoot.

The visit was part of the International Beach Festival, organised by the Bekal Resorts Development Corporation (BRDC) and the Kerala Tourism Department, which commenced on Saturday evening. Marking the 30th year anniversary of the film Bombay and BRDC’s milestone year, the organisers hosted a “Bombay Reunion” at the historic fort.

Addressing the media, Mani Ratnam said that Kerala has always been special to him and he has shot many films in the state. “The beautiful weather, the monsoon and the wild sea created the perfect mood for the song. I want to come back here again. A lot has changed, but the emotion and the feel remains the same,” he said. He thanked A R Rahman for the timeless composition, calling it a crucial part of the film, credited Rajiv Menon for identifying the location.

“It has been 30 years since we shot the iconic song in this beautiful place,” said actress Manisha Koirala. Despite her long film career, she noted that Bombay remains one of the films she is most remembered for. “This place is still very beautiful and beautifully landscaped,” said Koirala. She thanked the organisers and the minister for inviting the team back to Bekal.