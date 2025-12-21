Alert on cold wave for north interior Karnataka districts sounded

BENGALURU: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an orange alert for most parts of North Interior Karnataka for the next two days, warning of cold wave conditions. The districts include Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayanagar, Yadgir, Belagavi, Bagalkot, and Raichur. On December 20, nine districts of Karnataka recorded a minimum temperature below the 10-degrees Celsius mark. The IMD has also issued a cold wave alert for most parts of South Interior Karnataka for the next two days.

According to IMD data, Vijayapura recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 6.9 degrees Celsius, followed by Hassan (7 degrees Celsius). Bidar came next with 7.4 degrees Celsius and Raichur 8.8 degrees Celsius. On December 19, five districts recorded a minimum temperature below the 10-degrees Celsius mark. The lowest of 7.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Vijayapura on December 19, followed by Bidar (7.8 degrees Celsius). On December 18, Raichur recorded the lowest minimum of 9.4 degrees Celsius.

IMD-Bengaluru Director-in-charge Dr N Puviarasan said that minimum temperatures will further dip in the coming days and citizens should be cautious. He attributed this to the northeasterly winds over interior Karnataka and easterly winds over coastal Karnataka in the lower tropospheric levels. Severe cold wave conditions prevailed over Raichur, Bidar Vijayapura, and Davangere districts.

In the wake of the cold wave conditions, the health department has issued a circular requesting citizens and all healthcare centres to be well prepared to handle the rising seasonal influenza cases. While the medical professionals were directed to strengthen surveillance for influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory infections, citizens have been told to take preventive measures.