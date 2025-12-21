Guv defends CM Nitish action in hijab row, doctor fails to report back at work

PATNA: Contrary to the expectations, Ayush doctor Dr Nursat Parveen, who hit the national headlines after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pulled down her hijab (veil) at an official function in Patna last week, did not join her job on Saturday.
Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan defended CM Kumar, saying that there could never be any conflict between a father and a daughter. “Nitish Kumar is like a father to Nusrat, and it is wrong to label the affection and discipline a father shows towards his daughter as a conflict,” he added. “There are few instances in the past when the health department has given an extension,” he added.
Dr Parveen has been posted at Sabalpur primary health centre (PHC) in Patna Sadar, and was expected to complete the joining formalities by Saturday at 6 pm. However, she failed to report even after the expiry of the deadline.According to the health department’s procedure, Dr Parveen has to go through several formal steps before starting her work. These include a medical examination and verification of documents at the State Health Committee.
Patna civil surgeon Dr Avinash Kumar Singh confirmed that Dr Parveen did not join her duty on Saturday. He said that now the state health department could give her extension for joining her duty.
According to health department officials, 75 AYUSH doctors were selected. Out of which 63 have joined. “Remaining 12 doctors are yet to join duty. Dr Nusrat Parveen is among the 12 doctors who have not joined yet,” a senior health department official said.
Meanwhile, a political row erupted after Jharkhand health minister Dr Irfan Ansari, while lashing out at Nitish, offered a government job to Dr Parveen, promising to pay a salary of `3 lakh per month, and a posting of her choice in the Jharkhand health department.