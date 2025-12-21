Healing touch of a Chhattisgarh physio helps 10,000 people

CHHATTISGARH : In 2000 when few very in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund even knew what physiotherapy was, Akash Chopra decided to opt it as his line of work. He took up physiotherapy as his mission to professionally serve needy patients and secure a comfortable life for them. He has personal reasons for dedicating himself to this healing profession. He saw his grandmother struggling when a brain tumour left her paralysed. Also a close relative of his lay confined to bed due to muscular-skeletal pain.

Chopra opted to be a healthcare provider to help thousands conquer adversity in life and return to productive activities. He focuses on timely rehabilitation.

With an aim to particularly support those who face anxiety or difficulties in dealing with disappointments in life, he delivers an inclusive healthcare through Navkar Physiotherapy & Neuro Rehab Centre in Raipur. “When I see trust in a patient’s eyes instead of pain, that is my greatest achievement. Every time a broken step touches the ground, my heart fills with pride”, said 43-year-old Chopra.

Since 2009 he has been working in Goa, Odisha and now in Raipur. So far, he has treated around 10,000 patients. Umpteen cases typify Chopra’s zeal to help patients conquer indisposed conditions.

A 26-year-old poor postgraduate student of medicine faced a life-altering setback when a massive stroke left him with severe weakness on one side of his body, confining him to a wheelchair and forcing him to pause his academic dreams.

With unwavering determination and the support of advanced neuro-rehabilitation physiotherapy, he fought his way back—step by step, movement by movement. Within months, he regained his strength, independence, and confidence. He is back on campus, continuing his studies.