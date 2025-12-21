Lt Col posted at defence ministry held for bribery

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Saturday arrested Lt Col Deepak Kumar Sharma, a senior officer in the defence ministry, in a bribery case, the agency said. One Vinod Kumar has also been arrested along with the Lieutenant Colonel.

On Friday, the agency registered a case against Lt Col Sharma, Deputy Planning Officer of International Cooperation and Exports, Ministry of Defence, his wife Col. Kajal Bali, and others, including a Dubai based company on the allegations of criminal conspiracy and bribery.

A person named Vinod Kumar delivered a bribe of Rs 3 lakh, on the behest of the said company, to Lt. Col. Sharma on December 18. “Searches are being conducted at Sri Ganganager, Bengaluru, Jammu and other places. During searches at Sharma’s house in Delhi, bribe amount of Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2.23 crore cash and a cash amount of Rs 10 lakh from the house of accused at Sri Ganganagar, in addition to other incriminating material, has been seized,” the agency said.