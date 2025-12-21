Parliamentary Committee moots QR codes for pre-packaged foods

NEW DELHI: Backing the adoption of a standardised Front-of-Pack Nutrition Labelling (FOPNL) for all pre-packaged foods, a parliamentary committee has recommended QR-based multilingual food labelling to ensure transparency, inclusivity, and consumer protection across India’s diverse population.
Noting that “current labels are often difficult for the average consumer to interpret and may not sufficiently guide healthier purchasing decisions,” the committee, headed by Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora, said it recognises the need for an effective FOPL system to address the growing incidence of diet-related non-communicable diseases such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disorders.
The committee, reviewing the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020, noted that warning labels significantly enhance consumers’ ability to make quick and informed choices, particularly for those with low literacy levels.
The panel also recommended regular market audits, enhanced penalties for repeated violations, and broader public education to ensure consumers clearly understand product categories. The recommendation for FOPNL has come at a time when the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has submitted its recommendation on its 2022 draft implementation to the Supreme Court, which is hearing a public interest litigation.
While the Committee on Subordinate Legislation, which tabled the report this week, also acknowledged the potential benefits of interpretive systems such as nutri-score or health star ratings in the long run, it, however, said that “it is mindful of stakeholder submissions, including those from the food industry, regarding the time and operational adjustments required for such a transition.”
Recommending that nutrition information be presented in a simplified, standardised, and easily readable tabular format, the committee said it should also include key nutrients like energy, total sugar, added sugar, salt/sodium, total fat, saturated fat, and trans fat presented per 100 g/ml and per serving, with a prescribed minimum font size to ensure legibility, particularly for the elderly and individuals with low vision.
For the QR code on the front panel of all pre-packaged foods, the committee recommended that it be linked to a mobilefriendly page that provides complete label information, including ingredients, nutritional facts, allergen warnings, date marking, and the FSSAI licence number, in all 22 scheduled languages plus English.
The QR page should also incorporate text-to-speech functionality to assist consumers with visual impairments or literacy challenges, it added.
The panel suggested to FSSAI that it should prohibit the use of fanciful or trade names that imply unsubstantiated health benefits unless certified. It also suggested that FSSAI may consider introducing a “Voluntary Nutritional Information Framework” for products currently exempted from mandatory nutrition labelling.