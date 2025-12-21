Worked longer, scrutinised less

NEW DELHI: Parliament’s winter session saw seven of nine bills passed within a week of introduction, even as both Houses sat beyond scheduled hours and spent more time debating than legislating. The session, held from December 1 to 19, ended with the Lok Sabha functioning for 103% and the Rajya Sabha for 104% of their scheduled time, according PRS Legislative Research.
Despite the extended sittings, legislative business accounted for 36% of Lok Sabha time and 30% of Rajya Sabha time, continuing a pattern seen across recent winter sessions. More than 40% of the time in both Houses was spent on debates, driven mainly by special discussions on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram and electoral reforms. Financial business occupied a limited share.
Seven of the nine Bills introduced were passed within one week, including laws with wide policy implications relating to nuclear energy regulation, rural job scheme, and insurance reforms. Several of these bills were introduced in the final week of the session, leaving little time for extended debate or scrutiny. Two bills, on higher education regulation and integration of three securities laws into a single code, were referred to parliamentary committees.
Committee scrutiny also remained limited beyond the session. Of the 42 bills introduced so far in the 18th Lok Sabha, 11 have been referred to committees. Most of these went to Joint Committees, including two bills on simultaneous elections and three bills concerning the removal of ministers upon detention. Only one bill, the Securities Markets Code, was referred to a department-related Standing Committee.
Question Hour functioned in both Houses, though unevenly. The LS utilised 67% of scheduled Question Hour time, while the RS used 80%. Only onequarter of starred questions were answered orally, with 23% in the LS and 26% in the RS , limiting opportunities for direct questioning of ministers.
Private members’ business returned to the Lok Sabha for the first time since August 2024. Scheduled for three days, it was taken up on only two. During the session, 137 private members’ bills were introduced in the LS and 59 in RS , with one day devoted to bills and another to a resolution.
The RS spent around three hours felicitating the newly elected Vice President, who serves as its chairperson. In contrast, the Lok Sabha continues without a Deputy Speaker, a post vacant since June 2019. Government statements highlighted productivity levels above 100%, framing longer sittings as proof of efficiency. Opposition leaders pointed to the compression of legislative scrutiny, and marginalisation of committees.