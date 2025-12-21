Yoga tool for public health, not for Rushikonda Palace splurge: Andhra CM Naidu slams ex-CM

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday launched a political attack on former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing the previous government of misusing public funds, and attempting to obstruct development initiatives in the state.

Participating in the Swachh Andhra-Swarna Andhra programme at Thallapalem in Anakapalle district, the Chief Minister referred to expenditure incurred on projects such as the Rushikonda Palace and questioned the criticism being levelled against his government’s policies.

“Those who had wasted `500 crore on the Rushikonda Palace project are now spreading a poisonous campaign against our government for promoting yoga as a tool for public health,” he remarked.

Naidu also questioned whether the funds spent on the Tadepalli Palace, survey stones and statues during the previous regime had resulted in the creation of even a single medical college.

He contrasted this with the present government’s efforts to establish medical colleges under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, and described threats to jail those involved in such initiatives as reflective of the opposition’s negative approach.

Earlier in the day, Naidu interacted with sanitation workers, and inspected a compost manufacturing yard before addressing a public meeting. He underlined that the Swachh Andhra-Swarna Andhra initiative was aimed at bringing about a long-term behavioural change among citizens rather than functioning as a short-term campaign.

Outlining the government’s waste management roadmap, Naidu said the target was to ensure that no garbage was visible on State roads by January 26, 2026.