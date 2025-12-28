All candidates must fight Pune civic polls on ‘familiar’ clock symbol, Ajit tells Sharad Pawar faction

MUMBAI: Talks between the NCP (SP) and the Ajit Pawar-led ruling NCP over an alliance for the next month’s Pune civic polls have hit a roadblock, with the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister not agreeing to the Sharad Pawar-led party’s proposal for contesting the elections on their respective symbols.

According to a senior NCP (SP) leader, Ajit spoke to them for an alliance, and later he also sought the list of candidates for the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation elections. “We were shocked that after taking the list of our candidates, he asked us to contest on his party’s clock symbol. He even poached some of the aspirants when we were seriously busy in seat-sharing talks.

In this case, how can it be called an alliance? If our people get elected on Ajit Pawar’s party symbol, how will they remain our elected members? They will be officially part of Ajit’s NCP,” the senior NCP (SP) leader said, requesting anonymity. He said top party leaders are against Ajit’s strategy as it will shrink the NCP (SP)’s space in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad region.