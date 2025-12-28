Delhi HC restores 'honour' of ex-CISF officer, quashes 2005 compulsory retirement

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has restored the “honour” of a 72-year-old former CISF officer who was compulsorily retired nearly 20 years ago over allegations of sexual harassment, holding that the complaint appeared motivated.

The court said the charge against the petitioner was not proved and that even if presumed proved, the punishment of compulsory retirement was disproportionate.

A bench of Justices observed that the allegations “reeked of vengeance rather than genuine harassment” and may have been triggered after the officer initiated disciplinary action against the complainant.

Quashing the 2005 retirement order and the 2004 enquiry report, the court held the third preliminary enquiry was uncalled for. The petitioner sought only restoration of honour. The court directed continuity of service till superannuation and revision of pension prospectively.