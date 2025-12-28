Jaipur Diary: Hard launch of junior Pilot Aarav at ‘Save Aravallis’ rally?

Dhankhar makes quiet appearance in Jaipur

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s quiet return to Jaipur on Thursday set political circles abuzz. On a one-day visit—his first since stepping down as the Vice-President—Dhankhar briefly interacted with the media, sharing warm memories of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Away from the spotlight for several months, Dhankhar chose to keep it low-key, having lunch with family at his brother Randeep Dhankhar’s residence before meeting a senior Vishva Hindu Parishad leader. By the evening, he quietly drove back to Delhi. Notably, Dhankhar had largely vanished from public view after his sudden resignation in July.

Hard launch of junior Pilot Aarav at rally?

The Congress has seized the row over the Aravallis to train guns on the BJP. State president Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully have led protests in Jaipur and Alwar, while former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has kept the issue alive on social media. But it was AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot’s teenage son Aarav Pilot’s presence at an NSUI rally in Jaipur to “save the Aravallis” that has got tongues wagging. Political observers are seeing the fresh-faced boy’s appearance at the event as a symbolic launch, reading it as Pilot’s bid to project himself as a seasoned leader with a long-term vision.

Social media storm over ‘reel star’ IAS officer

Barmer district collector Tina Dabi is back in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Some students taking part in a protest at a girls’ postgraduate college faced police action for allegedly calling her a “reel star,” sparking political chatter and online furore. Dabi, however, dismissed the drama in a written statement to a private channel, calling it “an attempt to defame me and gain cheap popularity” on social media. Known for her academic brilliance and penchant for making reels, Dabi frequently finds herself in the headlines. Now, the debate has shifted to whether administrative officers should face restrictions on creating reels.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur

rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com