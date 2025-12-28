Rs 1.26 crore to kin of man killed by DTC bus in 2023: Tribunal

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded Rs 1.26 crore as compensation to the family members of a 32-year-old man, who died of injuries after his motorcycle was hit by a DTC bus near Rohini East Metro Station in October 2023.

The tribunal held that the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving of the offending DTC bus by its driver. The tribunal was hearing a petition filed by the victim’s family seeking compensation.

According to the petition, the accident occurred on October 18, 2023, at around 1 pm near Rohini East Metro Station on Rithala Road, when the victim, Manish Kumar Chaudhary, was riding his motorcycle. The DTC bus changed lanes abruptly, causing the motorcycle to collide with the rear portion of the bus, the petition said. Chaudhary was declared ‘brought dead’ at the hospital.

The accused driver had opposed the petition, claiming that the deceased was trying to overtake the bus.

In an order dated December 22, the tribunal relied on CCTV footage, which showed that the bus had changed lanes suddenly, contradicting the driver’s claim. It also rejected the driver’s plea of contributory negligence, noting that the footage fixed responsibility on the accused.

The tribunal reached the amount after noting that the deceased was employed with a private firm, and the three petitioners, including his mother and sister, were dependent on him. It awarded them a compensation of Rs 1.26 crore under various heads and directed the New India Assurance Co Ltd to pay the compensation.