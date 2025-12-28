‘Save Aravalli, Save Life’ drive gains currency in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: The Congress on Saturday intensified its agitation across all districts in Rajasthan over the exclusion of hills below 100 metres from the Aravalli range across all districts.

Under the banner of ‘Save Aravalli – Save Life’, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Juli participated in a major protest organised by the Alwar district party committee. In Jaipur, Congress leaders and workers marched from the PCC headquarters to Shaheed Smarak, raising slogans against the Centre and the state government. On Friday, the NSUI and Youth Congress organised protest marches joined by Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot.

The agitation has gained momentum across the state, drawing participation from thousands. Protesters say excluding hills below 100 metres could lead to severe and irreversible environmental damage.

Addressing the gathering, Juli alleged that a deliberate conspiracy was underway to destroy the Aravalli range. He warned that while affluent sections might escape the consequences, local communities would be left to face environmental devastation. “The Congress will continue its struggle until the Aravallis receive complete protection,” he added.

In Jaipur, city Congress submitted a memorandum to the Police Commissioner addressed to the President. Protests in several districts turned confrontational. In Dausa, Congress workers attempted to force their way into a locked Dak Bungalow meeting hall. In Ajmer, tensions escalated when police objected to the use of a DJ system during the march, leading to clashes. Similar confrontations were reported from Dholpur.

In Tonk, Deputy CM Premchand Bairwa defended the government’s position. “The Aravalli range is a national heritage. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Union ministers have made it clear that the Aravallis are already protected and reserved.

No harm will be allowed. Attempts to politicise the issue are unacceptable,” he said. Activists demanded stronger legal safeguards, emphasising that the Aravalli range is not merely a chain of hills but a vital ecological shield that sustains groundwater, biodiversity, and life across Rajasthan. The Centre and the state governments were accused of colluding with mining mafia to facilitate environmental destruction.