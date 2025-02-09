A friend to the dead and grieving

ASSAM: A real friend is one who stands by you even at death, so the saying goes. Selfless, a real friend brings joy without a care for their own interests. Our protagonist Ananda, for nearly four decades now, has been living up to his name, imparting relief and rare comfort to lives of helpless individuals in their most desolate times; arranging funds and resources to cremate the dead ensuring they get a respectable departure and providing solace to their mourning families.

Ananda’s mission to light up the lives of despairing folk began when he was little over ten years of age, as he collected funds for a poor neighbour woman who was struggling to perform the last rites of her husband.

“Something shifted within me when a neighbour who ran a barber shop passed away. He was survived by his wife and two kids; yet the family had no money to perform the ‘shradh’. Despite being a child, I wanted to do something. I collected five or ten paisa coins from people and collected Rs 69 for the family. It was a sufficient amount for a poor family in those days,” says Ananda Saha (48), a contractual employee of National Health Mission in Assam.

Native of a non-descript Lengtisinga village in lower Assam’s Bongaigaon district, Ananda has been cremating the dead since he was 13. He says he has been involved in the cremation of 145 people so far.

His efforts have significantly changed the mindset of some of his friends, who now take it upon themselves to aid those unable to cremate their kin, considering it a service toward society at large.

“I come from a backward, remote place where people struggle to earn a livelihood. They struggle to arrange money to respectfully cremate their dead. And people have grown distant; we hardly care for our relatives, let alone neighbours. In this fast-paced world, our love for the fellow human beings has diminished. We don’t bother if someone is suffering. This is the harsh reality,” Ananda says.