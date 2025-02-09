First edition of WAVE Summit to be held in Mumbai from May 1-4

NEW DELHI: Union information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday announced the schedule of the first World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) envisaged for promoting discussions, collaboration, and innovation in the media and entertainment industry. The four-day event starting May 1 will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

“India is laying the foundation for becoming the creative powerhouse of the world!” the Union minister declared on social media platform X.

“Following an inspiring meeting of the Advisory Board with PM Narendra Modi, the WAVES 2025 is levelling up to make India the global content hub! This summit will bring together the world’s top media CEOs, biggest entertainment icons, and creative minds from across the globe – unifying entertainment, creativity, and culture like never before! Mark your calendars. Pack your dreams. Get ready to ride the WAVES!” Vaishnaw posted.

The Summit was originally slated to take place in November at Goa on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). However it was moved to February.

PM Narendra Modi on Friday chaired an extensive meeting of the advisory board of WAVES via video conference. In a post on X, he wrote, “Just concluded an extensive meeting of the Advisory Board of WAVES, the global summit that brings together the world of entertainment, creativity and culture. The members of the Advisory Board are eminent individuals from different walks of life, who not only reiterated their support but also shared valuable inputs on how to further enhance our efforts to make India a global entertainment hub.”

Ministry officials said the inaugural edition of the WAVES is a groundbreaking initiative, offering a global platform for creators across animation, visual effects (VFX), augmented reality-virtual reality (AR-VR), and virtual production.

To ensure maximum participation and scale up the event, the ministry has been reaching out to industry leaders in the country and abroad.