Guessing game on as focus shifts to Delhi CM pick

NEW DELHI: The BJP fought the Delhi elections without a chief ministerial face. Now that it has won a two-thirds majority, the big question is: who will head the party’s first government in the capital in 27 years?

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the Central leadership will take the CM call. Several names have been doing the rounds in recent days, including Bansuri Swaraj, Virendra Sachdeva, Pravesh Verma, Vijender Gupta, Manoj Tiwari, Satish Upadhyay, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Rekha Gupta.

Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of the late Sushma Swaraj, has a strong reputation among the party’s state and central leadership. Her mother was the last BJP chief minister of Delhi.

Sachdeva, as the party’s Delhi president, enjoys support of the central leadership. Pravesh Verma could be the choice if the BJP opts for a Jat leader.

Manoj Tiwari is a popular figure among Purvanchali voters in Delhi and enjoys significant support due to his career as a Bhojpuri film star. Satish Upadhyay, a former Delhi BJP president, has held various party positions since the 1990s.

Vijender Gupta, a three-time MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, could be considered for his extensive legislative experience.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa is a prominent Punjabi face in Delhi politics. Rekha Gupta has extensive public service experience. She was a councillor in the past. Rekha defeated AAP’s Vandana Kumari at Shalimar Bagh.

If recent decisions by the party following decisive victories in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan are anything to go by, it may consider someone from the OBC or Jat communities as chief minister.