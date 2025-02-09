Madhya Pradesh woman sarpanch hands over powers to villager on Rs 500 stamp paper

BHOPAL: Perhaps a first-of-its-kind in the country, a woman sarpanch of a village in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh, has handed over her rights and duties (as village sarpanch) to a man from the same village on a Rs 500 stamp paper.

Acting in the matter, the chief executive officer of the Neemuch District Panchayat has issued a notice to the concerned sarpanch, seeking a reply by Sunday on why she shouldn’t be deprived of the sarpanch post. A notice has also been issued to the village panchayat secretary, asking him to explain the circumstances under which the development took place.

The incident happened in Daataa gram panchayat under Manasa block panchayat on January 24, but came to light, after the photo copy of the concerned contract between village sarpanch, Kailashi Bai Kachchava, and an individual, Suresh Garasiya, went viral over social media on Friday.

The contract, from the date of signing, confers all rights and duties as village sarpanch, including those pertaining to PM Awas Yojana, MGNREG Scheme and watershed mission, will be handed over to Garasiya.