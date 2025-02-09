Start packing your bag from Punjab too: Cong, SAD, BJP hit out at AAP

CHANDIGARH: Opposition leaders claimed on Saturday that the AAP’s defeat in the Delhi assembly polls has set the ball rolling for its downfall in Punjab too.

Congress leaders said the party will have to capitalise on the AAP’s weakened position to regain its lost ground in the state. “AAP’s double standards have been exposed and the party may be extinct in coming days. The Delhi loss has exposed AAP’s big governance claims,” Punjab Congress president Amarinder Raja Warring said.

“AAP’s double face was exposed as in Amritsar and other places it blatantly appointed mayors despite losing municipal elections,” he said.

Punjab leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said, “Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and others lost their seats because they were neck deep in corruption. They paid price for their misgovernance and arrogance.”

“Kejriwal was adamant about running the government from jail, which was most unfortunate. When Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren had to go to jail, he resigned from the post,” the Congress leader said.

Former Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “People of Delhi have seen through the web of lies and deceit of the AAP and Kejriwal. AAP is also involved in massive corruption and diversion of funds in Punjab. The AAP leadership in Punjab has failed on all fronts and destroyed the state’s economy. Punjabis should pack them off in forthcoming assembly elections.’’

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar said, “Lotus has bloomed in Delhi after 27 years. Now PM Narendra Modi should make Punjab AAP-free. Punjabis are hoping the atmosphere of fear will end in Punjab under the PM’s leadership and people will be able to live in peace.”

Taking potshots at CM Bhagwant Mann, minister of state for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu claimed, “It’s now his turn to pack the bags.”

He said, “When the BJP comes to power in Punjab, no one will have to sell their house, and lands to go abroad. Everyone will get work here.”