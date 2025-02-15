Immigration crackdown: How Trump's order could lead to longer wait times for US visas

NEW DELHI: Stringent visa regulations await those seeking entry into the US as American embassies in many parts of the world, including India begin implementing President Trump's January 20 executive order.

"The Department of State is conducting a full review of the visa program as directed by the Executive Order," a US government official confirmed to this newspaper.

Under Executive Order 14161—Protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats—the Secretary of State, Attorney General, Secretary of Homeland Security, and Director of National Intelligence must submit a report to the President within 60 days.

This report will identify countries with inadequate vetting and screening procedures and recommend partial or full suspensions on the admission of nationals from those countries.