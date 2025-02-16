Compile list of AAP appointments, says chief secretary

NEW DELHI: Days after the change of guard in the national capital, Chief Secretary Dharmendra directed all secretaries and heads of departments on Saturday to compile a list of the AAP government’s appointments of chairpersons and members.

The move may spark controversy, as the AAP government has been accused of appointing party members and close aides of ministers to various non-official posts, allegedly bypassing established laws and government regulations.

According to sources, the services department has received a list of non-official appointees from several departments. After being compiled, the list will be forwarded to the chief secretary for further order. The former HoDs and secretaries have been directed to prepare a list of non-official appointments of chairpersons and members made by the AAP government.

“All the departments and their organisations shall submit a list of non-official appointments made under various acts and rules about their respective departments,” read the minutes of the 100-day agenda of bureaucrats meeting.