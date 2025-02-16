Cops to file chargesheet in MCOCA case against gangster Nandu’s aides by Feb 24
NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Saturday informed the Rouse Avenue Court that a chargesheet against two accused in an MCOCA case linked to notorious gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu will be filed by Feb 24. While the accused, Rohit alias Anna and Sachin Chhikara, have been in judicial custody since their arrest in November 2024, Nandu is still at large and is operating the gang from abroad.
Former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, also arrested in connection with the case, remains in custody following his arrest on December 4, 2024. Meanwhile, the court has reserved its decision on taking cognizance of the chargesheet filed against another accused, Ritik alias Peter, for February 24.
Ritik, Rohit, and Sachin are alleged to be members of a crime syndicate operated by gangster Kapil Sangwan. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh presented evidence before the court detailing Ritik’s alleged involvement in multiple crimes, including firing incidents at JMD Builder’s office in Mohan Garden and in Najafgarh.
The prosecution claimed that Ritik was arrested in connection with the firing and that a forensic report confirmed the same pistol was used in both incidents. As per the victim’s statement, Ritik is also accused of transferring large sums of money to Sangwan’s aide, including `10 lakh on one occasion and Rs 1 lakh previously.
Singh also highlighted that Ritik voluntarily provided a statement under Section 18 of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) before the DCP. After hearing the arguments, Special Judge Kaveri Baweja directed the prosecution to submit a concise note on cognizance within two days. The court will take up the matter for further consideration on the next hearing date.
Delhi Police also defended Ritik’s statement, asserting that his claims of coercion should only be considered during the trial phase. The police had earlier filed a 1,000-page chargesheet against Ritik on Dec 26, 2024, under Section 3 of MCOCA. In a related development, the Rouse Avenue Court remanded Balyan in judicial custody on Dec 13, 2024, following his arrest.