Cops to file chargesheet in MCOCA case against gangster Nandu’s aides by Feb 24

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Saturday informed the Rouse Avenue Court that a chargesheet against two accused in an MCOCA case linked to notorious gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu will be filed by Feb 24. While the accused, Rohit alias Anna and Sachin Chhikara, have been in judicial custody since their arrest in November 2024, Nandu is still at large and is operating the gang from abroad.

Former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, also arrested in connection with the case, remains in custody following his arrest on December 4, 2024. Meanwhile, the court has reserved its decision on taking cognizance of the chargesheet filed against another accused, Ritik alias Peter, for February 24.

Ritik, Rohit, and Sachin are alleged to be members of a crime syndicate operated by gangster Kapil Sangwan. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh presented evidence before the court detailing Ritik’s alleged involvement in multiple crimes, including firing incidents at JMD Builder’s office in Mohan Garden and in Najafgarh.