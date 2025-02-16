MCD revises enforcement rates for composition, removal, storage charges

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced revised enforcement rates of composition fees, removal charges and storage charges, superseding its previous circular dated July 19, 2023. The new rates will apply to various entities, including hawkers, shopkeepers, transport companies, vehicle showrooms, second-hand car dealers among others.

Under the revised structure, the composition fee rates will range from Rs 600 for hawkers and squatters to Rs 15,000 for water trolleys.

The removal charges may vary based on the load weight, with the rates categorised in four slabs, starting from Rs 300 for loads up to 40 kg to Rs 2,000 for loads above five quintals. The storage charges for goods other than vehicles has been fixed at Rs 100 for goods weighing less than one quintal and Rs 200 per quintal per day for goods weighing more than a quintal while storage charges for vehicles range from Rs 500 for two-wheelers to Rs 8,000 for multi-axle trailers per day.

The revised rates, according to the MCD, are aimed to promote a cleaner and encroachment-free public space within MCD’s jurisdiction. The new rates will help better upkeep of public streets and places and reduce obstructions and encroachments.

The MCD urged all stakeholders to not encroach on public streets and public places so that the corporation can deliver better civic facilities and smooth traffic movement.