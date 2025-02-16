NCRTC to begin Namo Bharat corridor soon

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is set to initiate the construction of another Namo Bharat corridor linking Delhi to Panipat.

The process will gain pace with the formation of a new BJP government in Delhi. Currently, Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut is the country’s first Namo Bharat corridor. The entire corridor is expected to be fully operational this year.

Earlier, the Centre identified eight RRTS corridors to connect various NCR towns with high-speed rail commutes under the Functional Plan on Transport for NCR-2. On December 23, 2020, the Haryana government approved the Delhi-Panipat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor.

The 103-km-long RRTS corridor will pass through key locations such as Kundli, RGEC, Gannaur, and Samalkha. As per sources, the construction and opening of Delhi to Panipat RRTS corridor will be done in a phased manner.