NCRTC to begin Namo Bharat corridor soon

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is set to initiate the construction of another Namo Bharat corridor linking Delhi to Panipat.
The process will gain pace with the formation of a new BJP government in Delhi. Currently, Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut is the country’s first Namo Bharat corridor. The entire corridor is expected to be fully operational this year.
Earlier, the Centre identified eight RRTS corridors to connect various NCR towns with high-speed rail commutes under the Functional Plan on Transport for NCR-2. On December 23, 2020, the Haryana government approved the Delhi-Panipat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor.
The 103-km-long RRTS corridor will pass through key locations such as Kundli, RGEC, Gannaur, and Samalkha. As per sources, the construction and opening of Delhi to Panipat RRTS corridor will be done in a phased manner.
Namo Bharat trains with design speed of 180kmph, operation speed of 160kmph, and average speed of 100kmph will cover a distance of 103 km in less than 1.5 hrs. Once opened, the train will be available at a frequency of 10-15 minutes. The Delhi to Panipat RRTS corridor will have 17 stations en route.
These are – Sarai Kale Khan, Indraprastha, Kashmere Gate, Burari Crossing, Mukarba Chowk, Alipur, Kundli, KMP Interchange, RGEC, Murthal, Murthal Depot, Barhi, Gannaur, Samalkha, Panipat South, Panipat North, and Panipat Depot Station. The Delhi to Panipat RRTS corridor will facilitate ease of movement across the region.
It will significantly improve access to employment, healthcare, and education by providing high-speed, reliable, and safe connectivity. Leading educational institutes such as Panipat Institute of Engineering and Technology, Ashoka University, IIT (Sonipat Campus)will be at a minute’s distance.