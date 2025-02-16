Two students found dead in Ashoka University

NEW DELHI: Two BA second year students were found dead in separate locations late Friday night at Ashoka University in Sonipat’s Rai, raising serious concerns about campus security. Dhruv Jyoti Sahu (20), an undergraduate student from Bengaluru, allegedly jumped from the 10th floor of a university building in a case of suspected suicide.

The police recovered a handwritten note from his room, though it did not offer reasons for his actions. Another student, Vignesh Guda Sahu (19), from Telangana, was found unconscious near the university’s main gate. He had gone to a tea stall near the main gate at around 12.30 am. He was declared dead on arrival at a hospital.

Sonipat Police confirmed that forensic teams and investigators are examining both cases. “We are waiting for the postmortem to determine the exact cause of death. Nothing is being ruled out at this stage,” said a senior Haryana police official. The police are interviewing students, faculty members, and staff to piece together the personal, academic, and social backgrounds of the deceased.

In a statement, Ashoka University Vice-Chancellor Somak Raychaudhury expressed deep sorrow over the tragic deaths. “It is with profound sorrow that we share the news of the sad demise of two of our students in tragic, unrelated incidents on 14-02-25.

A suicide note was recovered from a student’s room, and he was found unconscious shortly after. A few hours later, a second student was reported to have experienced loss of consciousness outside the campus. They were rushed in our ambulance to the nearest hospital where they were declared dead,”the statement read.