Uttarakhand book fair cancelled after ABVP opposes inclusion of literature on Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru

DEHRADUN: In a surprising turn of events, the highly anticipated book fair in Srinagar, Pauri Garhwal, scheduled for February 15 and 16, has been cancelled abruptly. The organisers have cited external pressures as the primary reason for this decision, specifically referring to the influence of the BJP’s student wing, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

According to the organisers, the ABVP raised objections to the sale of literature pertaining to the lives and legacies of iconic figures such as Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

“We were informed that the ABVP opposed the inclusion of these books, which ultimately led us to cancel the event,” one of the organisers lamented.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Nupur Verma responded to the allegations surrounding the cancellation of the book fair, asserting, “The claims that permission for the book fair was denied due to political pressure are baseless.” She emphasised the importance of addressing misinformation, stating, “Some individuals are trying to spread misinformation on social media, which is inappropriate.”

Verma clarified that the decision to not grant permission was solely due to scheduling conflicts, explaining that the Ramleela Ground was already reserved for a pre-scheduled event organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.