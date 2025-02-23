60 medical colleges not paying stipends to interns: RTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 60 medical colleges and institutions out of over 500 are not paying stipends to their undergraduate interns, postgraduate residents, and senior residents, as per file noting assessed through RTI.
Of the 60 medical colleges that failed to pay stipends, 33 are government institutes, and the rest are private. However, despite having the mandate, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has yet to take action against them.
According to the file noting, shared through February 20 RTI reply to Kerala-based Dr K V Babu, “It is observed that so far only 555 colleges - 290 government colleges and 265 private colleges, including Deemed to be Universities) have furnished their data for 2023-24 till date. The remaining 198 colleges (115 colleges and 83 private colleges, including Deemed to be Universities) out of the total 753 colleges have not furnished their data.”
It also said that out of the 290 government medical colleges that submitted details on stipends, 257 said they have given stipends. But 33 said they have not given any stipends to their interns and senior residents.
Similarly, of the 265 private medical colleges which submitted NMC details on stipends, 238 said they had given the stipend. “It appears that 238 private medical colleges have given a stipend to their interns/resident/senior resident and 27 number of private medical colleges have not given a stipend to their interns/resident/senior resident,” said file noting by Ram Chander, consultant.
The file noting, dated July 29, 2024, further said, “Since the inputs are to be furnished to the apex court, appropriate action needs to be taken against the defaulting medical colleges (Govt/private) who are yet to furnish their data.”
Speaking with this paper, which has done a series of stories issue of stipends based on RTIs filed by Dr Babu, he said, “Sixty out of 555 medical colleges in India are not paying stipends. The medical colleges are not paying its hard-working postgraduate and interns, and NMC is not intervening; this is a matter of concern.”
On the apex court’s prodding, the NMC, which regulates these medical colleges, issued show cause notices to 198 colleges - 115 government and 83 private - in November, which this paper was the first to report. Despite warning them about taking penal action for not submitting stipend details, no action has been taken until now.
In fact, the NMC has washed off their hands and instead blamed the states where these medical colleges and institutions are located. However, NMC cannot shrug off its responsibility as the Maintenance of Standards of Medical Education Regulations 2023, which was gazetted on September 23, clearly states that if any regulation, including non-payment of stipends to interns and postgraduate students, is violated, several steps can be taken against the erring medical college and institution.
The violation attracts withholding and withdrawal of accreditation for five academic years and a penalty of `1 crore. Dr Babu also wrote to Health Minister JP Nadda on January 29 and urged him to look into the matter and intervene under Section 45 of the NMC Act.