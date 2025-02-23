60 medical colleges not paying stipends to interns: RTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 60 medical colleges and institutions out of over 500 are not paying stipends to their undergraduate interns, postgraduate residents, and senior residents, as per file noting assessed through RTI.

Of the 60 medical colleges that failed to pay stipends, 33 are government institutes, and the rest are private. However, despite having the mandate, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has yet to take action against them.

According to the file noting, shared through February 20 RTI reply to Kerala-based Dr K V Babu, “It is observed that so far only 555 colleges - 290 government colleges and 265 private colleges, including Deemed to be Universities) have furnished their data for 2023-24 till date. The remaining 198 colleges (115 colleges and 83 private colleges, including Deemed to be Universities) out of the total 753 colleges have not furnished their data.”

It also said that out of the 290 government medical colleges that submitted details on stipends, 257 said they have given stipends. But 33 said they have not given any stipends to their interns and senior residents.