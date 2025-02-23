Arunima Singh: Championing aquatic wildlife conservation in Uttar Pradesh

UTTAR PRADESH : The Gomti that flows through her hometown Lucknow has always fascinated her since childhood. Its murky banks, still depths, and quiet cadence filled little Arunima with a sense of intrigue. She couldn’t help but wonder of the teeming wildlife that wandered in those waters. Her frequent visits to the river bank culminated in a trip to Kukrail’s turtle conservation centre in Lucknow as part of her MSc dissertation in 2010.

Arunima Singh, now 39, was affected so deeply by her visit to the turtle conservation, that she turned into a devout champion for aquatic wildlife, saving the lives of over 35,000 turtles and other marine animals in 11 years. She has also trained over 50,000 children in the conservation of marine wildlife and reptiles.

In October 2021, Arunima received the NatWest Group Earth Heroes: Save the Species Award 2021 for her outstanding conservation mission protecting North Indian freshwater turtles, tortoises, crocodiles, and Gangetic river dolphins.

“Arunima’s work is at the grassroot level, building capabilities of local communities at vulnerable regions. The jury of the 11th edition of the Earth Heroes awards was impressed by her dedication and science-based approach resulting in good outcomes on the ground,” says N Sunil Kumar of NatWest India Foundation.

While Arunima was interested in marine life since childhood, the turn-around came when she met Dr Shailendra Singh, the erstwhile director of Turtle Surveillance Alliance (TSA) India in 2010.

“He encouraged me to work on turtles and suggested me to visit Kukrail Gharial and Turtle Rehabilitation Centre. My first visit hooked me to the endeavour. Then I started visiting the centre regularly as a volunteer and was hired full time as a research assistant in 2013,” Arunima says.

Working on a turtle conservation project gave her insights into the lives of these creatures, the roles of such rehabilitation centres and the numerous, covert threats faced by Tortoises and Freshwater Turtles (TFTs). “The general lack of awareness about comparatively ‘less charismatic’ wildlife drove me to work for their conservation,” she says.