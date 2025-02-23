CM Chandrababu Naidu takes stock of chilli prices in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu once again assured Chilli farmers in the state to protect their interests and called upon Chilli traders and exporters to cooperate with the government in this regard.

During a meeting with representatives of Chilli farmers, trades, exporters, and commission agents besides officials of agriculture and marketing departments on Saturday, which lasted two and half hours, the Chief Minister informed them that understanding the plight of the Chilli farmers and bail them out of their predicament, wrote letters to Centre on December 26 last year and again on February 5 and 11 of February, this year.

He said in case the price for a quintal of chili is less than Rs 11,781, the Centre will procure the crop through the Market Intervention Scheme with the State and Centre bearing the cost equally.

However, farmers expressed their reservations over the same, pointing out that Chilli farmers from other states might take advantage and move their produce to sell in the state, thus putting farmers of the state at a disadvantage.

Taking their opinion into consideration, the Chief Minister said he would discuss the same with the centre and take a final call.

Farmers urged the Chief Minister to consider revisiting the bonus scheme for chili farmers as he did during his previous tenure. At that time, the government had announced a certain amount as a bonus for the quintal of chili, benefiting the farmers.