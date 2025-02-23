Five tourists from Pune drowned at Sindhudurg

MUMBAI: Two tourists lost their lives, while as many were rescued and one sustained injuries when swimming in the sea at Tarkarli beach in Sindhudurg district on Saturday.

According to an official from the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), the incident occurred at the famous Tarkarli Beach in Malvan at around 11.30 am, where a group of five tourists from Pune went swimming in the deep sea.

He said that the three men started drowning after they ventured too far from the shore. Of the five, while two drowned, the local fishermen managed to rescue three, of which one sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.