Five tourists from Pune drowned at Sindhudurg
MUMBAI: Two tourists lost their lives, while as many were rescued and one sustained injuries when swimming in the sea at Tarkarli beach in Sindhudurg district on Saturday.
According to an official from the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), the incident occurred at the famous Tarkarli Beach in Malvan at around 11.30 am, where a group of five tourists from Pune went swimming in the deep sea.
He said that the three men started drowning after they ventured too far from the shore. Of the five, while two drowned, the local fishermen managed to rescue three, of which one sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
The official said the deceased were identified as 22-year-old Shubham Sushil Sonawane, and 21-year-old Rohit Balasaheb Koli. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Twenty-three-year-old Omkar Bhosale, who survived with injuries, was rushed to the civil hospital for treatment. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital for further treatment.
As per attending doctor, Bhosale’s oxygen level has dipped, and his condition remains critical as he is not yet out of danger.