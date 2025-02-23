PM Modi-Pawar bonhomie in Delhi sparks Maha realignment buzz

MUMBAI: The bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar at a Marathi literary event in Delhi has sparked speculations about a new political realignment in Maharashtra and at the Centre.
Sharing the stage at the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, Modi ensured Pawar joined him in lighting the lamp. Modi was also seen pulling a chair for Pawar and later he served him a glass of water. The visuals of their bonhomie have gone viral on social media.
Highly placed sources said the two leaders share good relations since the days of the UPA government when Modi was the Gujarat CM and Pawar the agriculture minister at the Centre.
“PM Modi is very keen to have a veteran politician like Pawar at his side when his government is dependent on alliance partners for the majority. Pawar-led NCP (SP) has eight Lok Sabha MPs. If Pawar supports the BJP, then Modi will get a major cushion in Delhi. His over dependency over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu will be reduced,” a source said.
“Therefore, conscious efforts have been made from the BJP side either to get NCP (SP) into the NDA government or ensure that Sharad Pawar retires honourably and the command of his party handed over to his nephew and deputy CM Ajit Pawar and MP Supriya Sule inducted as a minister at the Centre,” he added.
A senior NCP (SP) leader said, “Sharad Pawar has not given the green signal yet to hand over his party command to Ajit. But his bonhomie with Modi in Delhi has raised new hopes for his nephew and the BJP.”
A former NCP minister said, “It is difficult to gauge what Sharad Pawar is thinking and on which plan he is working. Pawar shows something but when he comes to action, he does quite differently. Therefore, it is too early to say what will happen.” Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, referring to Modi’s remark during elections, asked, “How did Modi sit alongside ‘Bhatakati Aatma’ (wandering soul)?”