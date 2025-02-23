PM Modi-Pawar bonhomie in Delhi sparks Maha realignment buzz

MUMBAI: The bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar at a Marathi literary event in Delhi has sparked speculations about a new political realignment in Maharashtra and at the Centre.

Sharing the stage at the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, Modi ensured Pawar joined him in lighting the lamp. Modi was also seen pulling a chair for Pawar and later he served him a glass of water. The visuals of their bonhomie have gone viral on social media.

Highly placed sources said the two leaders share good relations since the days of the UPA government when Modi was the Gujarat CM and Pawar the agriculture minister at the Centre.

“PM Modi is very keen to have a veteran politician like Pawar at his side when his government is dependent on alliance partners for the majority. Pawar-led NCP (SP) has eight Lok Sabha MPs. If Pawar supports the BJP, then Modi will get a major cushion in Delhi. His over dependency over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu will be reduced,” a source said.