Spurious drugs worth Rs 6.6 crore seized in Kolkata

KOLKATA: The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), in a joint operation with the Drugs Control Directorate, West Bengal, seized ‘spurious’ drugs worth `6.6 crore during a raid at a wholesale firm in the Kolkata and arrested the company’s owner in connection with the illicit trade.

“The drugs, labelled as being manufactured in various countries, including Ireland, Turkey, Bangladesh and the US were found without any supporting documents to prove legitimate import into India,” a health ministry statement said, adding that the investigating team also found packing materials, further raising concerns over the authenticity of the seized products.

CDSCO’s east zone arrested the proprietor of the wholesale firm, who has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by court.

The action comes after Union health minister JP Nadda in August 2024 announced that the CDSCO, in collaboration with state drug controllers, had undertaken over 300 enforcement actions after carrying out inspections of 400 drug manufacturing facilities.