Uttarakhand’s Sangeeta Bahuguna overcoming adversity to build a thriving beauty empire

UTTARAKHAND: Sangeeta Bahuguna’s life is a testament to resilience, determination and the power of self-reinvention. After completing her graduation examinations shortly after marriage, she faced unforeseen hardships that tested her strength and resolve. Today, she stands as a successful entrepreneur and a beacon of hope for many.

Born in May 1983, to Ganga Prashad Thapliyal and Rameshwari Devi, Sangeeta married Suresh Bahuguna in 2006 while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree. Suresh, an electrical contractor, supported her dreams and encouraged her to build a career in the beauty industry.

In 2014, he helped her acquire land for a beauty parlour, investing Rs 11 lakh through a bank loan and jewellery leverage.

For two years, Sangeeta dedicated herself to establishing her business. However, tragedy struck on July 9, 2016, when Suresh suffered a fatal accident after a bee sting caused him to fall from a tree.

His sudden death left Sangeeta devastated and facing immense financial challenges, including her children’s education and household expenses. “On the thirteenth day of mourning, I asked my father-in-law why life had been so cruel to me,” Sangeeta recalled. His response became a turning point: ‘From today, you are my son.’

However, financial crisis stared Sangeeta in the face; there was school fees for her two children, loan installments, and household expenses. She had a monthly expenditure of at least twenty thousand, while her income stood at a stark zero.

Determined to move forward, Sangeeta restarted her parlour just days after her husband’s passing. “There were moments during those days of intense hardship when I considered giving up, but looking at my children gave me the strength to fight,” she shared.

A breakthrough came in 2017 when she secured a position as a makeup artist at Doordarshan Kendra. “I worked with news readers, anchors, and celebrities like Pawandeep, Narendra Singh Negi, Meena Rana, and Inder Arya,” she said. The job provided financial stability, allowing her to support her family and continue expanding her business.

Sangeeta’s reputation as a skilled makeup artist spread across Uttarakhand, from Dehradun to Almora. She also began volunteering with the Shri Balaji Seva Samiti, offering free bridal makeup services for 50 underprivileged girls annually. “It costs me about Rs 2,000 per bride, but I consider it a blessing to serve,” she said.