With Guru Mayadhar Raut’s demise, Odissi loses last of its original masters

BHUBANESWAR : Legendary Odissi dancer Guru Mayadhar Raut passed away at New Delhi on Saturday. He was 92.

Considered one of the four pillars of Odissi, Raut was known for his efforts towards revival and development (redefining and codifying) of the classical by providing it a vocabulary, with special focus on ‘abhinaya’ (act).

Born in 1933 at Kantapenhara village of Cuttack district, he began learning Odissi at the age of nine and went on to received training from the masters Sarvashri Mohan Mohapatra, Yudhistira Mahapatra, Mohan Sundardev Goswami and Guru Pankaj Charan Das. He also had the advantage of learning under the direct tutelage of Rukmini Devi Arundale at Kalakshetra for many years.

One of the founding members of Kala Vikas Kendra at Cuttack in 1952, he was also the first Odissi guru there. Seven years later, Guru Raut and his friends founded Jayantika (Mayadhar Raut School of Odissi Dance) where he dedicated himself for development of the classical dance form.

Raut was the first Guru to introduce Mudra Vinyoga in the study of Odissi in 1955 and Sancharibhava in the dance items. He was also the first to present on stage Geetagovinda ‘ashtapadis’, portraying Shriangara Rasa.

His notable compositions include ‘Pashyati Dishi Dishi’. ‘Priya Charu Shile’, composed in 1961. A master of Natyashastra and Abhinaya Darpana, he was accorded several awards including the Padma Shri in 2010, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (1985), Orissa Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (1977), Sahitya Kala Parishad Award (1984) and Upendra Bhanja Samman (2005).

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi condoled Raut’s death and termed demise an irreparable loss to the world of Odissi dance. “His lifelong contribution in enriching Odissi dance with classical knowledge and enhancing the glory of Odissi dance at the national and international levels will be remembered forever,” he said.