Four soldiers killed, two injured as Army vehicle falls into gorge in J&K's Bandipora

SRINAGAR: Four Army personnel lost their lives and two others were injured after the vehicle in which they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday.

An Army official said while performing their duty, an Army vehicle that was part of a convoy skidded off the road and plunged into the deep gorge near SK Payeen area along the Srinagar-Bandipora highway. The accident occurred due to inclement weather and poor visibility.

Six soldiers travelling in the vehicle sustained injuries. The Army launched a rescue operation with the assistance of local residents. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared three of them dead upon arrival.

Another injured soldier succumbed to injuries later in the evening. The two remaining injured jawans were shifted to an Army hospital at Badamibagh Cantonment in Srinagar for specialised treatment.

Srinagar-based Defence spokesman M K Sahu said their condition is stable now. It is the second tragic road accident involving Army men in Jammu and Kashmir in 10 days.

On December 25, five soldiers were killed and as many were injured after their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a 150 ft deep gorge near the Line of Control (LoC) in the border district of Poonch.

“Army’s General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar and all Ranks of Dhruva Command extend deepest condolences on the tragic loss of lives of four brave soldiers. Dhruva Command stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief,” Army’s Northern command posted on X.