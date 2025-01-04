Mahakumbh 2025 to be showcased at tourism fairs in Spain, Germany

LUCKNOW: In order to position Uttar Pradesh as a leading tourist destination on the global map, the Yogi Adityanath government has planned to showcase the state's tourism offerings, at the International Tourism Trade Fairs at Madrid in Spain and Berlin in Germany.

During these global events, the upcoming Mahakumbh-2025 will be presented as a tall legacy of the cultural heritage of humanity, highlighting its spiritual, religious and historical significance.

Mahakumbh-2025 will commence on January 13 and conclude after a month and a half on Mahashivratri on February 26.

According to mela and state tourism department authorities, Mahakumbh-2025 stands out not only as a religious and spiritual event but also as a symbol of the country’s rich historical heritage. As a result, the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department is set to present this grandeur on the global stage at both international fairs.

“This global outreach will invite people from across the world to experience this magnificent event while also showcasing other diverse tourism offerings and special attractions of Uttar Pradesh,” said a senior official of the state tourism department.