Mahakumbh 2025 to be showcased at tourism fairs in Spain, Germany

LUCKNOW: In order to position Uttar Pradesh as a leading tourist destination on the global map, the Yogi Adityanath government has planned to showcase the state's tourism offerings, at the International Tourism Trade Fairs at Madrid in Spain and Berlin in Germany.
During these global events, the upcoming Mahakumbh-2025 will be presented as a tall legacy of the cultural heritage of humanity, highlighting its spiritual, religious and historical significance.
Mahakumbh-2025 will commence on January 13 and conclude after a month and a half on Mahashivratri on February 26.
According to mela and state tourism department authorities, Mahakumbh-2025 stands out not only as a religious and spiritual event but also as a symbol of the country’s rich historical heritage. As a result, the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department is set to present this grandeur on the global stage at both international fairs.
“This global outreach will invite people from across the world to experience this magnificent event while also showcasing other diverse tourism offerings and special attractions of Uttar Pradesh,” said a senior official of the state tourism department.
Giving the details, the official added that the tourism fairs would feature thematic grand pavilions focusing on Mahakumbh-2025 and Uttar Pradesh's rich cultural legacy. A 40-square-metre pavilion will be constructed at the International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR), scheduled from January 24 to 28 in Madrid, Spain.
Similarly, another 40-square-metre pavilion would be set up at the ITB Berlin Fair, which will take place from March 4 to 6, 2025, in Germany, said the authorities concerned.
To maximize global engagement, VVIP lounges would be constructed at both fairs, facilitating B2B and B2C sessions. Promotional materials would also be made available in multiple languages, including English and local European languages, to ensure a wider outreach.
In addition to promote ‘Brand UP’-- the land of Buddha and Sanatan, discussions have been planned with key stakeholders from major tourist sectors and prospective investors to attract foreign investment for the state's favourable environment, said the official.
He added that various tourism sector representatives, including tour operators from host countries and neighbouring regions, would also be engaged in the endeavour.
Furthermore, Uttar Pradesh's rich spiritual and cultural heritage will be highlighted with the promotion of ODOP (One District One Product) items and other traditional products from the state.