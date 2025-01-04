PM Modi hits out at Opposition over caste politics

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday yet again accused the Opposition of engaging in caste-based politics and fostering societal discord. He urged the people to resist such divisive attempts and safeguard the shared cultural and social fabric of villages.

In a veiled attack on the Opposition, the PM denounced their “continued demand” for a caste census and expressed concern over attempts to weaken rural unity.

He emphasised that while his government’s policies have energized rural areas, some forces are actively sowing “poison” to disrupt harmony.

“We must thwart these conspiracies and protect the common heritage of our villages,” Modi said, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to ensuring a dignified life for rural communities.

Speaking at the inauguration of the “Grameen Bharat Mahotsav,” the PM accused the previous governments of neglecting rural India. “For decades, they ignored rural India. Even years after independence, villages were deprived of basic necessities. Our government, however, is empowering rural areas and prioritising those left behind,” Modi asserted.

He criticised his predecessors for “neglecting” Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), most of whom reside in rural regions. The neglect of the SC, ST and OBCs has led to migration, rising poverty, and a widening urban-rural gap, the PM asserted.

Highlighting rural development as key to achieving the goal of ‘developed India by 2047’, Modi pointed out that since 2014, the BJP government has prioritized rural uplift by improving living standards, reducing migration, and boosting local economies.

He underscored flagship initiatives like the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’, which led to large-scale toilet construction, and the ‘PM Awas Yojna’, which resulted in millions of permanent homes.

The PM also discussed the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’, aimed at providing clean drinking water to rural households. On healthcare, Modi highlighted the establishment of over 1.5 lakh ‘Ayushman Arogya Mandirs’, which offer medical services in villages. He claimed that digital technologies and telemedicine have enabled villagers to access top medical practitioners through platforms like ‘e-Sanjeevini’, benefitting millions.