Water level low in dams, BBMB sounds caution to member states

CHANDIGARH: The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has urged member states Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan to exercise caution while projecting their water demand.

This advisory comes in light of predictions by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which forecast below-normal rainfall, at 86% of the average, for North India between January and March. Compounding the issue, storage levels in key reservoirs are significantly below normal.

According to data from the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level at Bhakra Dam currently stands at 43% of its total capacity, compared to the 10-year average of 61% for this time of year. Similarly, the Pong Dam's storage level is at 30%, a sharp decline from the 10-year average of 57%.

The CWC's Reservoir Storage Bulletin, dated January 2, reveals that the northern region, which includes Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan, has 11 reservoirs under its monitoring. These reservoirs have a combined total live storage capacity of 19.836 billion cubic meters (BCM). The current total live storage is 8.775 BCM, or 44% of the total capacity, compared to 57% during the same period last year and a normal average of 58%. The report underscores that current storage is not only lower than last year’s corresponding period but also below the normal average for this time.

On January 3, the inflow at Bhakra Dam was recorded at 4,700 cusecs, with an outflow of 10,000 cusecs. At Pong Dam, the inflow and outflow were 2,600 cusecs and 13,000 cusecs, respectively. Presently, the outflow from Bhakra Dam is around 5,000 cusecs, lower than normal due to the closure of some canals by the Punjab Irrigation Department for maintenance, which is expected to continue until January 20. Meanwhile, the outflow from Pong Dam is approximately 4,000 cusecs, higher than normal, as demand in the areas it serves has risen due to reduced water release from the Thein Dam on the Ravi River.

During a meeting with member states, the BBMB highlighted the low availability of water and advised them to plan their water demands accordingly to manage the situation effectively.