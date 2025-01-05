After Modi, Amit Shah slams former CM Kejriwal on ‘sheesh mahal’

NEW DELHI: A day after PM Narendra Modi referred to the ruling AAP as ‘AAPda’, Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a fresh attack on Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of constructing a ‘sheesh mahal’.

Shah said instead of Delhi’s development Kejriwal built a ‘sheeshmahal’ on 50,000 square yards of land worth Rs 45 crore during his 10-year-long tenure as CM.

Speaking at the inauguration of a working women’s hostel, ‘Sushma Bhawan’, Shah said, “He (Kejriwal) did a liquor scam, corruption in the name of mohalla clinics, a scam in the name of medicines, CCTV cameras, bus procurement.

And the biggest scam was constructing his ‘sheesh mahal’. You (Kejriwal) will have to answer to the people of Delhi. When Kejriwal entered politics, he vowed not to take a government car or bungalow.”

Shah accused the AAP government of failing to establish a proper water distribution system for the city’s residents. “However, he spent `14 crore on a water treatment plant for his family of four,” Shah said.