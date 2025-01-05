Delhi polls: BJP list of 29 names out, Parvesh Varma to take on Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: A day after PM Narendra Modi virtually launched Delhi Dangal 2025, the BJP on Saturday released its first list of 29 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. Delhi is expected to go to polls in February.

As reported by TNIE on December 5, 2024, former BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma has been nominated from New Delhi against former CM Arvind Kejriwal. Former CM Sheila Dikshit’s son will contest on Congress ticket from the same seat.

The BJP candidate list includes Kailash Gahlot, former transport minister and a former close aide of Kejriwal, from the Bijwasan constituency. Ramesh Bidhuri, who served as the South Delhi BJP MP till 2024, will be contesting from Kalkaji against CM Atishi and Alka Lamba from Congress.

Arvinder Singh Lovely, who was a minister in the Sheila Dikshit cabinet from 2003 to 2013, will be contesting from Gandhinagar. Rekha Gupta, president of Delhi University Students Union, will be contesting from Shalimar Bagh, while Raaj Kumar Anand, former education minister, will be in fray from Patel Nagar.