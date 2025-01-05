Delhi to Meerut in 40 minutes for Rs 150 from January 5

NEW DELHI: The much-awaited metro train RRTS, also called Namo Bharat, connecting Delhi to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh will be made operational on Sunday evening.

Meerut is 73km away from Delhi. This will reduce travel time by one-third, enabling commuters to take the train from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South in under 40 minutes.

After the PM’s inauguration, the passenger operation will commence from 5pm on Sunday. The trains will run at a frequency of 15 minutes. The fare from New Ashok Nagar, the first operational station from Delhi, to Meerut South will be Rs 150 for standard coach and Rs 225 for premium coach, according to an official statement on Saturday.

The minimum fare in standard coach starts from Rs 20 and goes up to Rs 150 for a single trip, while in the premium coach, it ranges between Rs 30 and Rs 225.