IAS Manoj Sahoo appointed as Odisha CM’s private secretary

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha government on Saturday appointed 2006-batch IAS officer Manoj Kumar Sahoo as private secretary to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance department, Sahoo who is posted as special secretary to the chief minister, has been appointed as his private secretary.

“The post of private secretary to the chief minister is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of special secretary provided in the IAS cadre of the state,” the notification clarified.

Sahoo, a native of Singapur village under Balikuda block in Jagatsinghpur district and an Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories cadre IAS officer, replaced 2011-batch IAS officer Arindam Dakua who was appointed as director of municipal administration and ex-officio additional secretary of Housing and Urban Development department.

The Centre had approved Sahoo’s inter-cadre deputation to Odisha for three years in November last year.

The officer was the deputy election commissioner from November 2022 till his deputation was approved. He was the first Odia bureaucrat to hold the position.