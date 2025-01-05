INDIA bloc allies may move separate petitions on Places of Worship Act

NEW DELHI: The INDIA bloc parties, which include the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Left parties, may move Supreme Court seeking the strict enforcement of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which seeks to maintain the religious character of a place as it existed on August 15, 1947.

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear the plea moved by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi seeking effective implementation of the 1991 Places of Worship Act and ordered the plea to be heard along with similar petitions on February 17.

Though INDIA bloc parties have been holding discussions to file a joint petition in the SC, they are yet to find a consensus, said sources aware of the development.

“The top leadership of INDIA bloc parties are still in talks. However, it seems like they will go separately,” a leader commented.

The Congress is firm about filing a petition in the SC and the party is in the process of drafting the petition as early as possible, said a party source.

It is learnt that Congress ally in Kerala, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) may also file a petition separately.

The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act was brought by the Congress government led by Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. It was passed by the Parliament during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. SP sources said that the party may move SC next week.

Party sources pointed out that the Congress Working Committee, in its meeting in November last year, stressed ‘its commitment to the letter and spirit of the Places of Worship Act.

Another INDIA bloc partner RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha had filed a plea in the SC in December seeking enforcement of the 1991 Act.

Sources in the Communist Party of India said the party is in the process of filing the petition. It was learnt that the CPI(M), will also file a separate petition in this regard.