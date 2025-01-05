Kharge takes ‘matchstick’ jibe at BJP over Manipur violence

NEW DELHI: After fresh violence erupted in Manipur, the Congress on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to uphold “rajdharma” and taking responsibility for the ongoing unrest. In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the BJP had some vested interest in keeping the state on the boil.

“The BJP is the matchstick which burnt Manipur,” he said in his post, sharing a screen grab of a news report about the latest violence.

The Congress chief said, “Narendra Modi ji, your last visit to Manipur was for seeking votes for the BJP, way back in January 2022. Violence erupted in the state on May 3, 2023... More than 600 days have passed, and media reports through satellite images have now revealed that village after village have been wiped off.”

Referring the fresh incident of violence where a mob attacked the Kangpokpi district superintendent of police, Kharge said, “Your incompetent and shameless chief minister has expressed regret but has conveniently brazened out your absence in the state.”

The Supreme Court has said it was the primary responsibility of the Union and state governments to ensure peace and normalcy, the Congress president noted.

“We are repeating with utmost responsibility that the BJP has some vested interest to keep the border state on the boil, with more than 250 innocent deaths and 60,000 being displaced,” Kharge claimed.